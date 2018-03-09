President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignations of Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary as Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, respectively. It was further announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be looking after the vacant Ministry of Civil Aviation for now.

Just a day after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary resigned as the Union Ministers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, the President of India on Friday accepted the resignations on the advice of the PM. It was also reported that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, vacated by Ashok Gajapathi, will now be looked after by PM Modi himself. The decision was announced by Rashtrapati Bhawan after President Ram Nath Kovind directed the Prime Minister to do so.

The two senior leaders of TDP resigned in the wake of a rift between the TDP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his resignation letter, Raju said, “I hereby resign from the union council of ministers with immediate effect. I request you to accept the same.” While YS Chowdhary, who was serving as Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, said he resigned due to the prevailing public sentiment in his constituency and keeping in consideration the decision taken by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Elsewhere, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey on Thursday said that the central government is committed to expediting the Air India’s disinvestment process and is willing to invite Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from interested bidders in the coming weeks. “Our ministry is presently engaged in the important task of finding buyers for Air India, its subsidiaries and Pawan Hans. We are committed to taking it forward very very fast. We expect that the EoIs for Air India should come out possibly in the next couple of weeks. A revised EoI for Pawan Hans will also be coming forward around the same time,” said Choubey.

