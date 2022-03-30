Sri Lanka, the current BIMSTEC chair, will host the Summit Meeting, which will be held virtually. Meetings of BIMSTEC Senior Officials (SOM) were held on March 28 to prepare for the Summit, followed by meetings of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers (BMM) on March 29.

The 5th BIMSTEC Summit will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

“The Covid pandemic related challenges, and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, imparts greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by Leaders at the Summit,” the Ministry of External (MEA) said in a press release.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the establishment of basic institutional structures and mechanisms of the group.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar today concluded a “productive and congenial” BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting. “Thank you FM Prof G. L. Peiris for the excellent arrangements,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar attended the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, where he underscored the grouping’s resolve to enhance and extend cooperation in sectors such as connectivity, energy, and maritime links.

The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a multinational regional organisation. Its members live along the Bay of Bengal’s shoreline and neighbouring places, forming a contiguous regional unity. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand are among the members.