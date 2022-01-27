Apart from regional security and the Afghanistan issue, the focus was also on trade and connectivity, development partnership, culture, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit to take ties with Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan , Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to newer heights. Speaking at the summit, PM Modi stated that India shares excellent relations with all central asian nations. Underlining the need to strengthen the partnership on regional security, PM Modi said that Central Asia is central to India’s vision. He said that India’s vision is of stable and integrated neighbourhood and this forum will set the base for regular interactions.

Apart from regional security and the Afghanistan issue, the leaders also stressed on key issues such as trade and connectivity, development partnership, culture, and people-to-people ties.

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi had paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries. Subsequently, there have been high-level exchanges at bilateral and multilateral forums. The inception of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at the Foreign Ministers’ level, the 3rd meeting of which was held in New Delhi from December 18-20, 2021, has provided an impetus to India-Central Asia relations.

The participation of the Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on November 10, 2021, outlined a common regional approach towards Afghanistan.