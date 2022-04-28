Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today to lay the foundation stone for a number of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today to lay the foundation stone for a number of projects.

At roughly 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will speak at the ‘Peace, Unity, and Development Rally’ in Diphu, Karbi Anglong District. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several education initiatives during the programme.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Diphu Veterinary College, West Karbi Anglong Degree College, and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These initiatives are estimated to be worth more than Rs 500 crore to provide new chances for skilling and employment in the region.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for around 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects as part of the initiative. The state plans to spend roughly Rs 1,150 crore on these Amrit Sarovars.

In a statement, the PMO said, “The recent signing of a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by the Government of India and the Government of Assam with six Karbi terrorist organisations exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unshakable commitment to regional peace and development. The new era of peace in the region has begun thanks to the MoS. The Prime Minister’s speech at the ‘Peace, Unity, and Development Rally’ will give a significant boost to regional peace efforts “

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the Karbi Anglong district since the district’s six militant factions and the government signed the Karbi Peace Accord.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh at approximately 01:45 p.m. to dedicate the facility.

He will then attend a public gathering at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh at around 3 p.m., where he will dedicate six additional cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals.

Assam Cancer Treatment Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is building South Asia’s largest inexpensive cancer care network, with 17 cancer care hospitals distributed across the state, in Dibrugarh.

It has been stated that seven of the ten hospitals built as part of Phase 1 of the project have been completed, while three others are in various stages of construction. The project’s second phase would see the construction of seven additional cancer hospitals.

The Prime Minister will dedicate seven cancer hospitals that were finished as part of the project’s first phase. Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat have all developed cancer hospitals.

He will also lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals to be built in phase 2 of the project in Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Golaghat.

In addition, the Assam government has announced April 28 as a state holiday in both districts.

However, Assam administration has made extensive preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to the state.