From May 2nd to May 4th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three European countries: Germany, Denmark, and France, details confirmed by the External Affairs Ministry (MEA).

MEA has announced that this will be the Prime Minister’s first overseas trip in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The biennial IGC is a unique debate format in which numerous Ministers from both sides participate. This will be Prime Minister May’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, as well as the new German government’s first Government-to-Government consultations since taking office in December 2021.

Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz will also give a joint speech at a business event during their visit. The Prime Minister will speak to the Indian community in Germany and interact with them.

India and Germany will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2021 and have been strategic allies since 2000. This visit will provide an opportunity for the two governments to strengthen and expand collaboration in a variety of areas, as well as to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual importance.

Following that, PM Modi will go to Copenhagen on an official visit at the request of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He will also attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, which will be held in Denmark.

Talks with Prime Minister Frederiksen and an audience with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II will be part of the bilateral component of the visit. The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark was the first of its kind.

According to the MEA, the visit will give both sides an opportunity to assess their success and consider ways to deepen their comprehensive cooperation. The Prime Minister will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and speak to members of the Indian diaspora during his visit.