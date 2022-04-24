Amidst the terror activities and security issues in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today to address gram sabhas throughout the country in honour of National Panchayati Raj Day.

He will lay the foundation stone for a number of development projects totaling around Rs 20,000 crore. In the Samba district, the Prime Minister will pay a visit to Palli Panchayat.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister will also launch a new programme called Amrit Sarovar to ensure the regeneration of water bodies. It aims to develop and revitalize 75 water bodies in each of the country’s districts.

However, Kashmir security agencies are on high alert with more deployment of forces. As per the security setup, vehicles entering Srinagar are being checked.

Narendra Modi twitted his programmme for today’s visit “The works being inaugurated include the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel which is a landmark infra project aimed at ensuring all-weather connectivity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions. Jan Aushadi Kendras spread across J&K will also be inaugurated.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the 8.45-kilometer tunnel costs approximately Rs 3,100 crore to construct. The tunnel would cut the distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 kilometres and cut travel time in half. It’s a two-tube tunnel, one for each direction of travel, with a cross passage every 500 metres for maintenance and emergency evacuation.

The tunnel will aid in the establishment of an all-weather link between Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the two regions closer together.

Further, PM Modi’s visit is also marked by some other programmes including, laying of foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, laying the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects, expanding the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, PM Modi will also present SVAMITVA cards to the scheme’s recipients and visit INTACH photo gallery to witness the cultural heritage of the region.