Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday and will be inaugurating the six-lane widening project of the Handia (Prayagraj) – Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. During the tour, the Prime Minister have several key visits and agenda on his cards. PM Modi will be attending Dev Deepawali, the world-famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month.

PM Modi will also undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project and pay a visit to the Sarnath archaeological site. The 73 km stretch of the newly widened NH-19, costing a total of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

At the Dev Deepawali, PM Modi will kickstart the festival by lighting a Diya on the famous Raj Ghat of Varanasi. Security has been beefed up as the city prepared for the Prime Minister’s visit. Security personnel, along with the dog squad, were seen checking boats at the ghats. They were thoroughly checking and closely ensuring safety of other locations near Rajghat as well.

The PM appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed: Prime Minister's Office (PMO) https://t.co/s8dSUPupw4 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

In ongoing India’s vaccine hunt, PM Modi on Monday will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine. Modi will be interacting with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy’s.