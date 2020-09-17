On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among other leaders have extended their best wishes. To mark the occasion, BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20, under which the party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, and prayed for his good health and long life. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister on the occasion.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is committed to service of the country and welfare of the poor. In Modiji, the country has got a leadership which has made the underprivileged sections of the society join the mainstream of development with its welfare policies and has laid the foundation for a strong India,” Shah’s tweet read.

Shah said that providing homes, electricity, access to bank accounts, and toilets to the poor people, who for decades had been devoid of their rights, had been made possible only through the Prime Minister’s “pledge and strong willpower.” He added that serving under such a leader was a matter of pride for him.

“Getting the opportunity to work under such a great leader who has spent every moment of his life for a strong, secure, and Atmanirbhar India, PM Narendra Modiji, is a matter of immense luck for me. With the crores of people of the country I pray for Modiji’s health and long life,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister said, “Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life.”

The BJP has organised a “Seva Saptah” from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.

