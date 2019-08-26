Pakistan senator Sadiq Sanjrani skipped the UAE meet a day after the latter conferred Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian honour i.e. Order of Zayed.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred UAE’s highest civilian award, Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday cancelled his trip to the UAE in what looked like a retaliatory move against India ever since the latter abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

Sanjrani, along with a parliamentary delegation was scheduled to visit the UAE from August 25 to August 28 and hold talks with the UAE counterparts, however, Pakistan’s staunch support to Kashmiris prevented him from attending the meet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on UAE honouring PM Modi with its highest civilian award said UAE or any other country had the right to pursue bilateral ties with other nations and added that international relations were above religious sentiments.

UAE honoured PM Modi with the Order of Zayed as a token of appreciation for his efforts to buttress bilateral relations between the two countries. Modi, in response, thanked the UAE government for recognizing his efforts. The announcement to award Modi had come in April from the UAE government.

On Kashmir issue, Qureshi said he would soon be meeting the UAE foreign minister to discuss the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the backdrop of suspension of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He also brought in the US saying the country wanted to mediate to resolve regional tensions.

Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump who will be meeting today on the sidelines of G7 summit are likely to discuss Kashmir with Trump expected to hear Modi’s plan to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan. India abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 and bifurcated it into two union territories with Ladakh being the second one. The tensions since then have only mounted between India and Pakistan with the latter cutting-off its bilateral ties.

