Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Ujjwala Yojana as flagship welfare scheme that led to a social transformation with over 45% of its core beneficiaries being Dalits and tribals. In an interaction with the scheme’s beneficiaries, he underlined the pro-Dalit credentials of his government against what they received under the Congress-led UPA government.

While Dalits got 445 petrol pumps under 2010-14 during the UPA rule, more than 1200 of them got it during 2014-18 in his government’s rule, he said, adding the corresponding figures for LPG distribution centres for the community are over 900 and 1300.

“Since people started to get benefits under the Ujjwala Yojna, a big social transformation is visible. I am happy to tell you that out of its four crore beneficiaries 45% are Dalits and tribals,” he said.

“Till 2014, 13 crore families got LPG connection. This means, for over six decades the figure stood at 13 crore. It was mostly the rich people who got LPG connections. In the last 4 years, 10 crore new connections have been added and the poor benefited,” he said.

The ambitious scheme was launched in 2016 with an aim of providing free cooking gas connections to the poor, replacing the practice of using coal and wood in stoves that emanate smoke causing health problems.

Under the scheme, LPG connections are provided to families below poverty line with a supportive price of Rs 1600 for the next three years. The scheme has so far benefited around 3.5 crore woman. The unique feature about this scheme is that the gas connections are issued in the name of the female member of the family. The government has set an aim of distributing 5 crore free connections by 2019.

The scheme was recently praised by World Health Organisation (WHO) in its pollution report, saying schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided 37 million households to switch to clean energy.

