Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing world leaders at the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly on September 27. He will be addressing it for the first time since he resumed office as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be addressing the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly session on September 27 is expected to discuss several bilateral and multilateral issues at the international forum.

Among the slew of issues, it’s the Kashmir issue that’s expected to garner limelight as the Prime Minister is likely to reiterate India’s internal matter stance at UN as well. Other than India, Pakistan too will be present at the meet and Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to rake up Article 370 abrogation by India. He is expected to deliver his speech shortly after Modi on the same day.

The terms between the two nations have been souring ever since India altered Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has been attempting to internationalize the issue but to no avail.

PM Modi in 2014 had addressed the world leaders for the first time at the UN General Assembly and his forthcoming speech will be first after he resumed office for a second term.

The debates will commence on September 24 and will continue till Septemeber 30. The list of speakers comprises 112 Heads of State, out of which 48 are Premiers of Government while 30 are the Foreign Ministers.

The UN will also confer Prime Minister Modi for the Swachch Bharat Mission, which was launched on October 2, 2014. Other than that, Modi will also host Leadership Matters, an event dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s significance in the Contemporary world. The event is a commemoration of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Gandhi Peace Garden as part of the initiative dedicated to the great leader. He will also be honoured with the 2019 Global Goalkeeper Award, special recognition for leaders who work towards Global Goals in their respective countries and globally.

The Prime Minister is expected to attend several high-level session on the sidelines of the UN general assembly session. Prior to the UN address, Modi will be visiting Houston where he will be addressing the Indian diaspora on September 22.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App