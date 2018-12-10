Prime Minister Narendra Modi underwent baptism of fire on social media for his "widow" remark during an election rally in Rajasthan. In his address, Modi accused the Congress of multiple scams and attacked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of embezzling Widow Pension Scheme money, saying, "Ye Congress ki kaun si vidhwa thi jiske khate mein paisa jaata tha? (Which Congress widow got the money in her account?)”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underwent baptism of fire on social media for his “widow” remark during an election rally in Rajasthan. The comment has drawn flak from the Opposition with Congress leading condemnation of remark. In his address, Modi accused the Congress of multiple scams and attacked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of embezzling Widow Pension Scheme money, saying, “Ye Congress ki kaun si vidhwa thi jiske khate mein paisa jaata tha? (Which Congress widow got the money in her account?)”

Though PM Modi didn’t name Sonia Gandhi directly but the reference is clear. Sonia Gandhi is widow of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. PM Modi didn’t stop at the widow remark, he launched a scathing attack on the grand old party and accused it of multiple scams related to elderly people’s pension and students’ scholarships.

Taking strong exception to PM Modi’s remark, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah termed the remark as “insensitive” and a “blot” on the chair of Prime Minister. He said that it was a “new low” for Modi.

New low by @narendramodi. His insensitive comments on opposition leaders are a blot on the chair of PM. There are many things that he has to learn from Mr. Manmohan Singh. He has insulted the whole women fraternity in his urge to target opposition.https://t.co/4rQm645URq — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 8, 2018

Indian Youth Congress president, Keshav Chand Yadav said it was “unnerved” Modi stooping to new low and commenting on the widowhood of Sonia Gandhi.

Lies,False propaganda and going low so much that a PM has the courage to comment on widowhood,but we shouldn’t be so shocked because it is in the blood of BJP. If @narendramodi has the courage then why not have a press conference on #RafaleScam soon ?https://t.co/prMVgy0TaC — Keshav Chand Yadav (@keshavyadaviyc) December 8, 2018

Archana Sharma, Rajasthan in-charge of Congress’ Communications team, said that the comment was unbecoming of the Prime Minister adding that Modi only considers political benefits and misleads people and that’s why Congress would come to power.

