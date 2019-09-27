PM Modi UNGA speech: The article is about what is the time for PM Narendra Modi speech, TV channel for PM Modi speech, how to watch PM Modi UNGA speech live on mobile.

PM Modi UNGA speech: The world would be looking at the New York tonight as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan would be debating at the 74th session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States. PM Modi has been scheduled to deliver his speech at around 8 pm (IST). He has been named 4th on the list of speakers, while Pakistan PM Imran Khan would be the 7th one to address the UNGA. The summit was started on September 24 and would end 6 days later on September 30.

PM Modi who has been in the US since last week would be speaking on trade, development and how to eliminate terrorism. While Imran Khan may again decry the Kashmir issue.

Date, Time, Live YouTube Channel and written updates link for PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the UNGA:

When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the United Nation General Assembly?

On September 27, PM Narendra Modi will address representatives from over 130 countries at the UNGA.

What is the time form PM Modi speech at the UNGA?

According to the reports, PM Narendra Modi will be the 4th speaker at the UNGA and he will deliver his speech at around 9 pm (IST). The event will kick off at 6.30 pm (IST).

Who are the first 3 speakers ahead of PM Modi at the UNGA?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, Vice-President of Indonesia Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and Lesotho’s PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane at the United Nation General Assembly.

How to watch PM Modi’s speech LIVE from the UNGA?

One can watch PM Narendra Modi speaking LIVE at the UNGA through Doordarshan and several other news channels who would be reporting LIVE from the New York.

How to watch PM Modi’s speech LIVE on the mobile phone?

One can live stream PM Modi’s speech on their mobile phones through Doordarshan YouTube channel, NewsX YouTube channel, BJP Live twitter handle. The written updates of the Prime Minister’s speech will be available on NewsX.com.

