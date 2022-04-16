Modi to unveil 108-foot statue of Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi via video conference on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi via video conference to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti.

While addressing the devotes, PM said “For years, we’ve seen a similar huge Hanuman statue in Shimla. The second is currently operational in Morbi. Two more monuments would be erected in Rameswaram and West Bengal.”

The statue is the second of four sculptures being created in four directions throughout the country as part of the ‘Hanumanji Char Dham’ initiative

According to the statement shared by the Prime Minister Office, the statue is situated in the west of Bapu Keshvanand ji’s Ashram in Morbi. PMO also mentioned that the work on the third statue in the south of Rameswaram has begun.

In 2010, the first statue in the series was unveiled in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.