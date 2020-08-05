As the country celebrates the mega 'bhoomi-pujan' ceremony marking the commencement of the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi, in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has unveiled a commemorative plaque and postage stamp to seal the day's significance.

President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present with him.

PM Modi, who arrived in Ayodhya earlier today, took part in the ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ram Janmabhoomi site. All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, PM Modi planted a ‘parijat’ sapling in the temple premises, considered a divine plant, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple.

In Ayodhya, PM Modi’s first halt was at Hanuman Garhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He was the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

