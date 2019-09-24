Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives condemned the terrorist attacks all over the world suggesting an active counter-terror mechanism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives held on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session condemned the terrorist attacks saying the attack on anywhere in the world should be considered as an act of terrorism not more or less, good or bad.

Modi said there should be the institutionalization of counterterrorism cooperation at the multilateral level underlining that India would work actively over the issue.

He added that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms access saying that the states should also refrain from the politicization of mechanisms like Financial Action Task Force (FATF). PM Modi also talked about global solidarity against terrorism and climate emergency.

The meeting had also referred to the Christchurch Call to Action to eradicate extremism which is mushrooming fast via social media platforms.

A day ahead at the Howdy Modi event in Houston both Prime Minister Modi and US President had words of appreciation for each other. The two leaders extensively discussed the strengthening of ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Yesterday in a joint press briefing with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump once again offered to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve the escalating tensions between the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response, has asserted that New Delhi’s stance over the issue has always been clear underlining that there is no possibility of third party intervention in the matter.

The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made it clear that the response of the Indian Prime Minister should be expected when he and Trump once again meet for another round of talks. Trump and Modi will be meeting tomorrow.

At the United Nations General Assembly meeting on September 27, both Modi and Imran have been scheduled to speak on the same day and it’s most likely that Pakistan PM will be raising the Kashmir issue. India, on the other hand, has made it clear that it won’t be raking it up and if it comes from Pakistan it was ready to rebut.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App