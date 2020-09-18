On his 70th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people of India to keep following social distancing and to keep wearing masks as his birthday gift. He reminded people of the 'Do Gaj Ki Doori' slogan.

Thanking the people for their birthday wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing norms in a bid to contain coronavirus, since many had asked him what birthday gift he wanted.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister wrote that since many had asked, what was it that he wanted for his birthday, he asked people to keep wearing a mask properly’, follow social distancing. He added, “remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’, avoid crowded spaces, Improve your immunity.” Let us make our planet healthy,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who turned 70 on Thursday, said the birthday greetings give him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of the people. On his birthday, people from India and from the other countries wished him, his name was trending on Twitter. His supporters, party members and opposition leaders wished him.

He said in another tweet that people from all over India, from all over the world had shared their kind wishes, he was grateful to each and every person who had greeted him. He said that those greetings gave him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of his fellow citizens.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s coronavirus tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths.

