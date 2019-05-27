Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting constituency Varanasi to thank the people for reposing faith in him. He will also hold a mega roadshow to express gratitude to people followed by meeting his party workers later in the day.

Highlighting the incident where BJP workers were killed in Tripura, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said that the BJP faced two challenges during the elections. He said that party workers have been killed for their ideology. He said that the political untouchability is surging which is shameful and anti-democratic. He said it is only the BJP that respects the democracy and welcomes the Opposition with their critics.

While applauding the party cadres, PM Modi said that work and workers create wonders together. He said that the government and organisation requires a synergy between them to create wonders. He said it is the government’s responsibility to do work and the moment a workers joins the government, there happens miracles.

While addressing the party cadres in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the politics is all about perception, however, hard work and transparency holds an upper hand over perception. He said that those who have been trying to create a bad perception of the BJP failed in their mission as people across India proved that there was no alternative to transparency and hard work for us because that is how the nation will move forward.

Prime Minister addressing party workers said BJP’s unprecedented victory would not have been possible without their love and support.

BJP President Amit Shah thanking party workers in Varanasi said PM had faith in the BJP cadre and it was rightly delivered. He added, rarely will there be a constituency where a candidate doesn’t campaign after filing nomination and then also manages to win with a huge margin

After performing Rudrabhishek at Kashi Vishwanath PM Modi met priests and left the temple. He is now on his way to meet BJP workers.

Take a look at some more visuals of PM Modi performing puja at Kashi Vishwanath along with Amit Shah and Yogi Aditynath.

PM Modi has reached Kashi Vishwanath as he offers prayers at the temple. He is accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

People bestow PM Modi with love and flowers as his convoy makes way to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple amid tight security arrangements.

Crowd breaks into Modi-Modi chants as Prime Minister Modi’s convoy makes way through streets of Varanasi to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Crowd breaks into chants of 'Modi Modi' as the convoy of PM Modi moves through streets of Varanasi to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

PM Modi proceeds to Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers following which he will address people in a mega roadshow. The PM is also expected to meet the BJP workers later in the day.

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Varanasi. He will soon be offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple followed by a meeting with party workers later today.

Security beefed up at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple. LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple that will live stream visuals from inside the temple.

Preparations in full swing ahead of PM Modi’s visit. Here are some visuals from outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple where the Prime Minister will offer prayers today.

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has hinted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ram Mandir issue. In his message to Modi, Bhagwat said, ‘Ram ka kaam’ has to be done.

Artists gear up to welcome Prime Minister Modi ahead of his Thanksgiving visit in Varanasi today

Artists perform in Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city today.

