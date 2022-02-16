Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The Prime Minister interacted with the devotees and also participated in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ in the temple. Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.