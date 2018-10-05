India-Russia summit LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House for the two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit. India and Russia are likely to sign over 20 key pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy. The main highlight of the Modi-Putin meet is the signing of the deal of procuring S-400 missile systems. Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for the two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit.
India has decided to go ahead with the signing of S-400 missile system deal with Russia despite US warnings of sanctions against countries buying countries Russian military hardware.
Joint statement to be released soon
After the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India and Russia to issue joint soon.
Delegation level talks between Russia and India
Earlier visuals of delegation level talks between Russia and India at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Both countries have signed some historic deals including S-400 missile system.
2 more defence deals signed
India and Russia have signed two more defence deals - Krivak 3 frigate ships and AK-103 assault rifles. Two ships will be procured in ready to sail condition and 2 will be Made in India.
Space co-operation deal signed
After historic S-400 missile system deal, Deal for space co-operation also signed between India and Russia. India monitoring station to be built in Russia.
India, Russia ink S-400 missile system deal
Indian and Russia inked historic $5 billion S-400 missile system. It was finalised despite US warnings of sanctions against countries buying countries Russian military hardware.
MEA's statment on India-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for the two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit.
$5 billion S-400 missile system deal on cards
The $5 billion S-400 air defence systems deal is expected to be signed. India has decided to go ahead with the deal despite US warnings of sanctions against countries buying countries Russian military hardware.
PM Modi, President Putin talks begin.
PM Modi, President Putin talks begin. Both leaders will brief the media after their bilateral talks. India and Russia are likely to sign over 20 key pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy.