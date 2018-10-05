India-Russia summit LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House for the two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit. India and Russia are likely to sign over 20 key pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy.

The main highlight of the Modi-Putin meet is the signing of the deal of procuring S-400 missile systems

India-Russia summit LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House for the two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit. India and Russia are likely to sign over 20 key pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy. The main highlight of the Modi-Putin meet is the signing of the deal of procuring S-400 missile systems. Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for the two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit.

India has decided to go ahead with the signing of S-400 missile system deal with Russia despite US warnings of sanctions against countries buying countries Russian military hardware.

#WATCH Russian President Vladimir Putin meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi. #PutininIndia pic.twitter.com/rSzDQSwVxr — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2018

LIVE updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App