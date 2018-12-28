While interacting with the Karnataka BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad and Haveri via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress might have formed the government in the state by hook or crook but it doesn't mean it will get away with anything.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress party during a video conference call with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth workers in Karnataka. PM Modi said that the people of Karnataka are closely monitoring the misgovernance and ill-doings of the party in the state and sooner than later, these people will teach Congress a lesson it won’t forget.

While interacting with the Karnataka BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad and Haveri via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the Congress might have formed the government in the state by hook or crook but it doesn’t mean it will get away with anything.

People of Karnataka and people of India are watching the Congress and its actions and they will soon teach them a lesson for misgovernance.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Karnataka BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad & Haveri, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/lH2qz2kJwj — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

PM Modi then shifted focus on his own party saying whoever wants to join BJP from rival parties is more than welcome. “When people come to us to volunteer, let’s welcome them with open arms and open minds. There’s no ID card needed to serve a great cause. It’s natural for professionals to come to BJP as BJP is not family controlled and it stands for development,” said the senior BJP leader.

In the 225-seat Karnataka Assembly, Congress had formed the government with the support of Janata Dal-Secular. Although BJP is the single largest party in the Assembly with 104 seats but it failed to cross the majority mark of 113 to form the government. Congress, which secured 80 seats, formed a coalition government with HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS which had 37 seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More