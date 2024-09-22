PM Modi Welcomed By Indian Community In New York

During his US Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by the Indian community at New York on sunday.

Upon his arrival at Hotel Lotte Palace, enthusiastic chants of “Modi! Modi!” filled the air. This event followed his participation in the Quad Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

The scene was vibrant, adorned with Indian flags and the chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” as Modi arrived. According to news agency ANI, one community member shared, “We are here to welcome our PM Narendra Modi. We are very excited to meet and greet him in person.”

Another individual noted, “I traveled from India specifically to welcome PM Modi. This portrait, made by a Type 1 diabetes child, is a gesture of gratitude for the insulin provided by PM Modi.”

Later, taking to X, PM Modi said “After programmes in Delaware, I have arrived in New York. I look forward to being among the diaspora at the community event and participating in other activities.”

After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes. pic.twitter.com/6Q48tyW4hV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024

Additionally, his schedule includes several important bilateral meetings. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, announced on the social media platform X, “PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, marking the second leg of his three-day visit to the USA. The PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, engage with the community, and attend other events.”

PM @narendramodi arrives in New York, the second leg of his 3 day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend other programs. pic.twitter.com/uoB3ZVRIFl — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2024

Earlier on saturday, President Biden hosted the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where attendees included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister Modi. This summit served as a ‘farewell’ for both Biden and Kishida as they prepare to step down from their respective offices.

