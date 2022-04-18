Modi today will begin his three-day visit to Gujarat. He will be joined by WHO chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus for laying of the foundation stone of the World Centre of Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will begin his three-day visit to Gujarat. PM Modi will be joined by WHO chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus for laying of the foundation stone of the World Centre of Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. As per media reports, PM Modi and Dr. Tedros will lay the foundation stone for the centre at 3:30 PM on Tuesday.

PM Modi said in a tweet, “It is a matter of great pride for every Indian that on the afternoon of the 19th, the foundation stone of the @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be laid. This Centre will add strength to the efforts of using traditional forms of medicine to further global wellness.”

On April 20, at around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.