Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) summit which is expected to be held this year in Pakistan, said a Pakistan foreign office spokesperson. Earlier in 2016, India had boycotted the 19th SAARC summit following the rising diplomatic tensions after the Uri terrorist attack, which India alleged that Pakistan had orchestrated. After India’s boycott of the summit, other SAARC member states also pulled out of the summit which then culminated in an indefinite postponement of the summit.

Later in the day, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale talked about PM Modi’s schedule in the upcoming month. He said that the Prime Minister will leave for Argentina on November 28 in order to attend the G20 summit and he will return on December 2. Gokhale further added that there’s always scope in the margins of G20 for a meeting between the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) head of states. He also confirmed that Modi will also meet the President of China Xi Jinping, which was decided at the BRICS summit of Johannesburg.

Earlier in September, India had turned down Pakistan’s request for a meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries after three policemen and a soldier was killed in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stressed that Pakistan needs to take stern action against the terrorism before any meeting can be scheduled between the two nations.

More recently, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh refused to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartapur corridor and slammed Pakistan Army General Qamar Bajwa of organising terror acts in Indian territory and questioned his army credentials. Even Sushma Swaraj passed on the ceremony citing important party-related work due to upcoming elections in five states.

