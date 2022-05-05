Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting to assess the country's preparedness for rising temperatures and the forthcoming monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned on Thursday from a three-day tour of three European nations, will chair a crucial meeting to assess the country’s preparedness for rising temperatures and the forthcoming monsoon season.

PM Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day. For the past two weeks, numerous sections of the country have been experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching all-time highs in several locations.

In the northwest and central India, average maximum temperatures reached 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively, with both sections of the country having the hottest April in 122 years.

On Wednesday, a hailstorm and rainstorm pelted sections of Delhi, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat.

According to RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave is anticipated to resume from May 7.

In India, heatwaves are widespread in the spring and early summer, especially in May, which is the warmest month of the year. However, the arrival of the monsoon season, which lasts from late May to September, typically brings relief.