On April 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam to open a new cancer facility at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Assam on April 23.

Confirming PM Modi’s visit, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, ” Inspected Cancer Hospital being built at Dibrugarh under Cancer Care Foundation. It will be inaugurated by Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on April 28. From Dibrugarh. Hon’ble PM will inaugurate 7 Cancer Hospitals out of 10 in Assam & lay foundation for 7 more Cancer Hospitals.”

In addition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will travel around 32 districts of the state for a month starting from May 11 to June 11. This visit will be held to commemorate his government’s one-year anniversary.

The Assam Chief Minister will inaugurate and dedicate numerous projects to the people of the state, in addition to hosting public interactions and meetings.