Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on women safety as MeToo movement gains light in India once again: Amid a massive uproar over a raft of sexual harassment allegations against well-known men in the entertainment, media industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 12, said in Delhi his government has provided adequate security to women who work at odd hours. Speaking at the function in the national capital to mark 25 years of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), PM stressed on government’s Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao campaigns, affirming that many states have witnessed a positive impact of the following schemes.

He further said that the recent law against triple talaq, which is now a punishable offence, was one of the innumerable efforts made by the ruling BJP to provide justice to women. In September, proposed a law under which Muslim men who end thier marriage by uttering talaq (divorce) thrice will face imprisonment up to 3 years along with a penalty.

His comments came on Friday amid #MeToo movement, which has gained excessive light in India over the past few weeks, as innumerable women from various professions have come out in open about thier horrendous, painful sexual harassment episodes.

Meanwhile, senior journalist and Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar has been accused by at least 6 female journalists for sexually assaulting them and behaving inappropriately with them.

On Friday, Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi affirmed that her Ministry will set up a committee with senior judicial officials and lawmakers to probe into all the sexual molestation cases which have been emerged after the #MeToo movement.

