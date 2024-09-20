PM Modi’s 3-Day U.S. Visit: Focus On Quad Summit, Indo-Pacific Development, And UNGA Address | NewsX Exclusive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a 3-day tour to the US, with a number of noteworthy events lined up for his visit. He will attend the Fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a 3-day tour to the US, with a number of noteworthy events lined up for his visit. He will attend the Fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. Hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, the summit will serve as a platform to assess the Quad’s achievements over the past year and lay out plans for future collaboration, with a special emphasis on supporting development across the Indo-Pacific region.

Following the Quad Summit, PM Modi will head to New York to participate in the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly. His address will focus on this year’s theme: ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow.’ During his time in New York, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with several global leaders and engage with members of the Indian diaspora.

In order to gain deeper insights into this noteworthy visit and what’s on the agenda with the world’s top leaders, NewsX delves into key events with industry experts. Joining the discussion are Ambassador Suresh K. Goel, Former Diplomat; Professor Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director at The Sunday Guardian; Robinder Sachdev, International Affairs Expert; and Pathikrit Payne, International Affairs Expert, alongside host Megha Sharma, Executive Editor, NewsX.

Revitalizing the Quad: Security and Indo-Pacific Focus

Beginning with the interview, Ambassador Suresh Goyal discussed what would be on the agenda for the Prime Minister during his meetings with his United States counterpart, his participation in the Quad Summit, and his attendance at the United Nations Summit of the Future, and said, “The first meeting of the Quad in Delaware is significant. To be very honest, the Quad has seemed to drift from its original aim over the past several months, or even years. Initially, the Quad was established as a platform for security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, not military cooperation. The key countries involved—Australia, Japan, the USA, and India—came together to discuss security cooperation in the region. However, other issues, like human disaster response, have emerged.”

He added further, “Therefore, this meeting in Delaware is expected to revitalize the forum’s focus on security. As one of the last meetings of the Quad under Biden’s leadership, it will be significant. The bilateral meeting between Biden and the Prime Minister will be crucial, and there are likely to be agreements signed afterward. Critical issues, including the transfer of technology and semiconductors, will be on the agenda.”

India’s Position on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Robinder Sachdev International Affairs Expert discussed how the Ukraine-Russia war remains a key issue. They highlighted the attention Prime Minister Modi received during his visits to Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian President. The point of discussion was whether India has effectively balanced its position and if it might show unilateral support for the U.S. They also addressed how India is handling reports, including a denied claim that Indian munitions exported to Italy were being sent to Ukraine for the conflict against Russia.

He placed a well-articulated argument and said, “With regards to Ukraine and Russia, I do think Prime Minister Modi would talk. In my mind, Indian foreign policy changed gears during the Prime Minister’s third term. Indian foreign policy seems to me to have decided that it will now go aggressive. It will play a proactive role; it will no longer say we will be there to help you do it. That’s what the Prime Minister said with Zelensky. So, to my mind, I view the visit with Putin and Zelensky in that sense, and to my mind, I call it Modi’s single-point peace plan.”

India’s Assertiveness in Foreign Policy

Further in the discussion, Pathikrit Payne, International Affairs Expert, was asked about India’s increasingly aggressive stance, how it began in the first term and has intensified over time, and the recent comment by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding BRICS and the G7, specifically Jaishankar’s remarks about how the G7 nations would not allow new members and how India and other countries in the Global South decided to create their own group, to which he replied, “So, I think it is now important for India, while keeping diplomatic nuances in place, to be a little more assertive towards the United States. We cannot just be the second fiddle all the time. There are major apprehensions even today that another round of internal problems could be created for the sake of regime change, and it’s around the corner. Let’s understand that this relationship is very important, but it cannot be advanced with a gun-to-the-head concept. The United States would have to understand India’s concerns as well.”

He also added, “Additionally, the amount of weapon systems Americans left in Afghanistan is now being shipped to Kashmir, and terrorists are using M4 rifles and armor-piercing steel bullets, resulting in high casualties of Indian army personnel. Even though these issues are significant, let me tell you that the Quad has absolutely no control over what is happening in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Elaborating on the question further, he stated, “So, please understand, that when it comes to defense, there are underlying tensions, and there is this dual diplomatic approach that the United States has, where the Defense Department handles these deals, and the State Department has an absolutely different approach when it comes to interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.”

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the U.S. is pivotal, addressing significant global issues through key meetings at the Quad Summit and the UN General Assembly. The discussions emphasize the strategic importance of Indo-Pacific security, with the potential signing of critical agreements, including technology and defense transfers. India’s role in balancing global diplomacy, particularly concerning the Ukraine-Russia war, was highlighted, alongside its increasing assertiveness in foreign policy. The experts also pointed out underlying tensions in defense deals and international relations, underscoring the need for the U.S. to better understand and address India’s concerns while fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.

