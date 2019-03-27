Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at around 12:30 pm. PM Modi himself tweeted and he will deliver an important message to the countrymen. PM Modi’s tweet said he will address the nation at around 11:45 am to 12:00 pm. But later the address was delayed by 30 minutes. The reports suggest that PM met his Cabinet today and other high- rank official in New Delhi in the morning. He will address the nation via radio, TV and social media. The prime minister himself tweeted about it. Currently, all the Cabinet ministers including NSA Ajit Doval are present at the PM’s residence.
Leave a Reply