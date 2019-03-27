मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,

आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 – 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।

I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM – 12.00 noon with an important message.

Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.

