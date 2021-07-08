The back-to back meetings of the union cabinet began in a virtual format and was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NewsX decodes the key decisions of Team Modi 2.0.

A day after the mega cabinet reshuffle almost all of the newly-inducted ministers visited Bharatiya Janata Party national headquarters on Thursday. As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The back-to back meetings of the union cabinet began in a virtual format and was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NewsX decodes the key decisions of Team Modi 2.0. Post oath and office charge, PM called the Cabinet meet and spell out India action plan. Anurag Thakur, who was elevated to Cabinet minister rank, gets Information & Broadcasting and Sports portfolios, briefed media and said that 1 Lakh Cr will be distributed through APMCs (Agricultural Produce Markets Committees).

Thakur further added that Rs 15000 Cr will be provided by Centre to build health infrastructure and Rs 123 crore will be distributed to states to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The newly inducted Council of Ministers and Cabinet’s first meeting took important decisions on health and agriculture.

Agriculture Min Narendra Singh Tomar briefed media and stated the Cabinet cleared Rs 1 lakh Cr fund for the farmers and announced amendment to the Coconut Board Act for farmers’ welfare. Centre will nominate 6 members to the board. The Cabinet further assured that APMCS won’t end with advent of three farm laws and they will in fact be strengthened.