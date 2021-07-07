43 leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anurag Thakur are taking oath as part of Union Cabinet expansion.
PM Modi announced union cabinet expansion today. Many political experts and party insiders are terming it as a “major shake-up”. Amid the buzz of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Finance Ministry has been expanded with the addition of the Department of Public Enterprises.
BJP leaders Sarbananada Sonowal, Jyotiaditya Scindia and Narayan Rane were being seen as likely names to be included as ministers in the Modi govt by sources and experts. The Central government on Tuesday also created a new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement.
Janata Dal-United’s Bihar unit president Umesh Kushwah on Tuesday confirmed that the party will be included in the Union Cabinet. Many BJP leaders are asserting that only the Prime Minister has the right to decide who will get which portfolio. BJP will accommodate former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi in the expected cabinet expansion. All eyes are set on Modi’s cabinet expansion as the developments take places throughout the day.
Live Updates
Amit Shah congratulates 43 ministers who have been sworn in
28 Ministers inducted as Ministers of State
Munjapara Mahendrabhai, John Barla, L Murugan, Nisith Pramanik, take oath as ministers
Bharati Pravin Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu and Shantanu Thakur take oath as ministers
Subhas Sarkar, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, take oath as ministers
Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Pratima Bhoumik take oath as ministers
BL Verma, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusinh, take oath as ministers
JDU supporters celebrate inclusion of Ramchandra Prasad Singh in Union Cabinet
JDU supporters celebrate inclusion of Ramchandra Prasad Singh in Union Cabinet, at party office in Patna. Workers play holi & distribute sweets.
Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Annpurna Devi, take oath as ministers.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma take oath as ministers.
Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Singh Patel, and Satya Pal Singh Baghel take oath as ministers.
Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur take oath as ministers.
Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav take oath as ministers.
Pashupati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju and Raj Kumar Singh take oath as ministers.
Jyotiraditya Scindia supporters celebrate his inclusion in the new Union Cabinet
Supporters of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrate his inclusion in the new Union Cabinet, outside the BJP office in Bhopal.
Jyotiraditya Scindia and other ministers take oath
PM Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM Modi arrived a the Rashtrapati Bhavan where the swearing-in ceremony of 43 new ministers is currently underway.
Visuals from inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan where 43 ministers will take oath
Visuals from inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan of 43 leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anurag Thakur, who will be taking oath as part of Union Cabinet expansion,today
President of India accepts resignation of 12 members of the Council of Ministers including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
President of India accepts resignation of 12 members of the Council of Ministers including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar resigns from the Union Cabinet
43 leaders to take oath today in the Union Cabinet expansion
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur to also take the oath.
Visuals from PM Modi’s crucial cabinet reshuffle meet
“I am hopeful”: BJP MP Nisith Pramanik on Union Cabinet expansion
Santosh Gangwar and Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resign from Union Cabinet
Thawarchand Gehlot submits resignation
Governor-designate of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot, submitted his resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha, to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The Chairman accepted his resignation.
Sarbananda Sonowal greets media
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others leave PM’s residence
Former Congress Minister Kripashankar Singh joins BJP in Mumbai
Ahead of PM’s cabinet expansion, former Congress Minister Kripashankar Singh joins Bhartiya Janata Party in Mumbai. BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis & Chandrakant Patil were also present.
Union Cabinet expansion to be held today at 6 p.m.
Top leaders reach 7-LKM ahead of PM’s cabinet expansion
