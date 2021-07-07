43 leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anurag Thakur are taking oath as part of Union Cabinet expansion.

PM Modi announced union cabinet expansion today. Many political experts and party insiders are terming it as a “major shake-up”. Amid the buzz of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Finance Ministry has been expanded with the addition of the Department of Public Enterprises.

BJP leaders Sarbananada Sonowal, Jyotiaditya Scindia and Narayan Rane were being seen as likely names to be included as ministers in the Modi govt by sources and experts. The Central government on Tuesday also created a new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement.

Janata Dal-United’s Bihar unit president Umesh Kushwah on Tuesday confirmed that the party will be included in the Union Cabinet. Many BJP leaders are asserting that only the Prime Minister has the right to decide who will get which portfolio. BJP will accommodate former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi in the expected cabinet expansion. All eyes are set on Modi’s cabinet expansion as the developments take places throughout the day.