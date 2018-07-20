The Centre on Thursday said that a total of Rs 1484 crore have been spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to 84 countries after four years of him being in the power. PM Modi has so far travelled to 84 countries in 42 foreign trips. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits have been one thing which has been severely criticised by opposition leaders throughout his so far tenure in the Prime Minister office.

The centre on Thursday revealed that since June 2014, a total of Rs 1484 crore have been spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits. The cost includes chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and services like hotline facilities as PM has travelled to 84 countries after being 4 years in the power. Minister of External Affairs VK Singh gave the information in the Parliament. Breaking down money figures spent on PM Modi’s foreign trips, then Rs 1088.42 crore was spent on the maintenance aircraft in which PM Modi has travelled abroad, while chartered flights in which the PM had travelled so far cost Rs 387.26 crore and money spent on hotline was Rs 9.12 crore.

After 4 years of being in power, PM Modi has so far travelled to 84 countries in 42 foreign trips. However, these figures do not include money spent in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. Also, it does not include the expenditure of 18 nation in 2016-2017.

On a number of occasions, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, veteran party leader Sonia Gandhi and other big shots in the opposition had on many instances criticised PM Modi of being too much out of the country.

Further breaking some more figures on PM Modi’s travel abroad, then in 2014-15 Rs. 93.76 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2015-16, the figure was Rs. 117 crore. Rs. 76.27 crore was spent in 2016-2017 and in 2017-18, Rs. 99.32 crore was spent on chartered flights.

