From the despair of defeat to the shining pinnacle, this is the story of the Indian women’s hockey team. The Indian women’s hockey team suffered three consecutive defeats since the start of its journey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, from there, the team made a tremendous comeback in the tournament by performing brilliantly and for the first time in the history of the Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team reached the semi-finals of the Olympics under the leadership of Captain Rani Rampal. Although the team missed out on a bronze medal in the final match, the way it (the women’s team) brought laurels to India by playing valiantly and playing for the bronze was unprecedented.

This feat was accomplished by the girls, many of whom had started playing hockey with bamboo sticks and wooden sticks. In the absence of food, proper clothes, better education and necessary facilities, they lived life in adversity, but somehow made their way to hockey training and then entered the field with determination to take India to the top.

When the team returned to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them, “You all played very well. You gave a lot to this game in the last five years, sweated so much for this game. Your hard work and sweat may have paid off. You may not have won but have become an inspiration for crores of girls of the country.” The players, including Rani Rampal, Savita Poonia, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Deep Grace, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Monica Malik, Nisha Warsi, Neha Goyalm Udita, in turn, gave a memento to the leader. Now, the Goverment of India is giving a chance to sports enthusiasts to get that historic gift of the women’s hockey team.

The auction of gifts and souvenirs received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started from 17 September and will continue till 7 October 2021. Interestingly, it also includes the stick of the Indian women’s hockey team.The base price, which was initially kept at Rs 80,000, has now reached Rs 11 crores. One can participate in this auction by registering on https://pmmementos.gov.in. The amount received from the auction will be spent on the Namami Gange project.