Criticising the BJP tabled triple talaq bill, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi said that the triple talaq bill is 'anti-women'. Speaking at a debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, AIMIM chief said that the Central government bring out a law that would make calling Indian Muslim 'Pakistani' a punishable offense. Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the Central government must bring out a law 'calling any Indian Muslim a Pakistani' becomes a punishable offense.

In a bid to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) triple talaq bill and to highlight that how BJP favours Hindus in the country, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the government must bring out a law ‘calling any Indian Muslim a Pakistani’ becomes a punishable offence. However, the AIMIM chief Owasi further added that no matter what the BJP government will never bring such law into the act. Criticising the BJP tabled triple talaq bill, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi said that the triple talaq bill is ‘anti-women’.

Speaking at a debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, AIMIM chief said that the Central government bring out a law that would make calling Indian Muslim ‘Pakistani’ a punishable offence. He further said that anyone calling an Indian Muslim a Pakistani should be awarded three years of imprisonment. Firing cannons at the Modi-led BJP government, Owaisi added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government ‘would not bring such a bill’ in the Parliament, ANI reported. Asaduddin Owaisi made his remarks while there was the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in the Parliament.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi demanded today in Lok Sabha that the Centre bring a law to punish with three-year jail term any person who calls an Indian Muslim "a Pakistani" (file pic) pic.twitter.com/RUzjCdit0e — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018

The triple talaq bill presented by the BJP government makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat a punishable offence. In the proposed bill, a man who gives talaq to his wife will be punished with a 3-year jail term and a fine. This bill also makes the pronouncement of talaq-e-biddat a non-bailable offence. The bill follows the Supreme Court’s judgment in the case of Shayara Bano vs the Union of India on August 22, 2017. The bill has been passed in the lower house, Lok Sabha. However, it still awaits a nod from Rajya Sabha.