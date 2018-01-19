Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was much aware of the open invitation given by PM Modi to pitch ideas for his first Mann Ki Baat of 2018 latched out on the opportunity and ran some pointers for the Prime Minister all by himself. Rahul Gandhi highlighted three talking points and tweeted: "Dear Narendra Modi... tell us about how you plan to get our youth jobs, get the Chinese out of Dhoka-Lam and stop the rapes in Haryana".

“It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for #MannKiBaat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 28th January?” PM Modi was quoted as saying in his tweets. Before reacting to PM Modi’s invitation for his first Mann Ki Baat radio, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells and US Ambassador Kenneth Juster here.

“Met Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Alice Wells and US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster for a wide-ranging exchange of views on issues of bilateral interest, regional and global affairs,” The Congress president said in a tweet attaching a picture of his meeting.

(With inputs from IANS…)