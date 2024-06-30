PM Modi's Monthly Series Of 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From Today

On Sunday, June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, following a break.

Prime Minister Modi speaks with Indian residents on Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio show, about significant national topics. Every month on the last Sunday, the show airs.

The last episode of Prime Minister Modi’s monthly “Mann Ki Baat” program aired on February 25. Following that, it was discontinued in light of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” PM Modi had said in his 110th edition of the programme.

Today, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will communicate with his family members of the nation through “Mann Ki Baat” program at 11.00 am. Let us all join him to hear his thoughts.#ManKiBaat pic.twitter.com/BFQsXjn2MX — Kamaljeet Sehrawat (@kjsehrawat) June 30, 2024

Mann Ki Baat will resume on June 30, PM Modi said earlier on June 18. Additionally, he invited the public to contribute ideas and thoughts to his radio show via the MyGov Open Forum, the NaMo App, or by leaving a message on 1800 11 7800.

“Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month’s programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held between April 19 and June 1. The 18th Lok Sabha was formed on June 4th after the ballots were counted and the results were announced.

Mann Ki Baat was introduced on October 3, 2014, and its target audience includes women, the elderly, and young people.

What Is Mann Ki Baat

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is televised in eleven foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, in addition to 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects. More than 500 All India Radio broadcast centers carried Mann Ki Baat.

Over 100 crore people have connected to “Mann Ki Baat” at least once, according to a study on the program’s impact on people’s lives. It speaks directly to people, honors individuals’ accomplishments and grassroots changemakers, and has encouraged people to take positive action.

