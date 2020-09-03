On Thursday, Twitter account, which updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group, the social media organisation confirmed.

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): The Twitter account, which updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group, the social media organisation confirmed on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Twitter said that they were aware of the activity and had taken steps to secure the compromised account, they actively investigating the situation. He added that at that time, they were not aware of additional accounts being impacted.

The account with the handle narendramodi_in has been restored and the malicious tweets deleted. A screengrab showed that hackers had put out a tweet proclaiming they had taken over the account. The tweet put out by the alleged hackers read that, ‘yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com)’. The tweet further read that they had not hacked Paytm Mall.

Also read: India bans PUBG, WeChat, 118 other Chinese mobile apps

Also read: India gains advantage over China, forces capture key heights near S Pangong lake

The tweet was later deleted. However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) or the personal handle of PM Modi is yet to put out any statement over the incident. In July, scores of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked by attackers to carry out a cryptocurrency scam.

Notably, this incident of PM Modi’s personal handle getting hacked comes after the personal website of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was targeted by self-claimed Pakistani hackers in August.

The website was hacked on Independence Day and the hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan, and also warned the Government of India. The incident has been confirmed by G Kishan Reddy’s office in Hyderabad later.

Also read: Outrage over ‘no question hour’ move, Oppn calls it an ‘excuse to murder democracy’