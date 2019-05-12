PM Modi's radar comment: In the wave of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, a statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caught all the attention. In a recent interview, he commented on the Balakot Air Strike saying that he felt that the clouds could help Indian jets escape radar detection. Since then, social media has been laughing on it.

In a recent interview, Prime Minister Modi was seen talking about the airstrike India conducted in Pakistan back in the month of February.

PM Modi’s radar comment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is topping news headlines for his controversial statement on the Balakot air strike. A brutal criticism is being observed by people on social media regarding it and Twitter is flooded with memes. Opposition grabbed the opportunity to quickly and raised objection over it. Well, not just Congress, even the social media users have made it a new meme material and Twitter is full of these laughable posts.

In a recent interview, Prime Minister Modi was seen talking about the airstrike India conducted in Pakistan back in the month of February. While commenting, he passed a statement that the weather had been bad and he felt that the clouds could help Indian jets escape radar detection. Concluding his statement, he acknowledged that he was not an expert. At last, the only question that arose was whether the operation had to be dismissed or not and he decided to continue with it.

Congress leader Salman Soz criticised the statement on social media and said that on PM Modi’s radar and clouds comment, it seems no one clarified for the PM how radars work. He then said that if it is truly the case, it can be counted as a serious security issue. The mud-slinging did not end here. Congress’s official social media handle also tweeted making fun of the statement. Check it out here!

Jumla hi fekta raha paanch saal ki sarkar mein,

Socha tha cloudy hai mausam,

Nahi aaunga radar mein. pic.twitter.com/xDeOg4Yq5K — Congress (@INCIndia) May 12, 2019

While the statement has caught fire during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, it hints on affecting polls a little bit. Evidence of same was seen on social media. As the video went viral, people started tweeting making fun of it and even many memes are being shared on Facebook and other social networking sites.

Here are a few of them!

When there are clouds, there will be no radars and when there are radars there will be no clouds.#RadarModi — Shahrukh Achakzai (@ShahrukhAchakz1) May 12, 2019

Who is best ? Like for Albert Einstein! RT for Narendra Damothara doss Modi!#RadarModi pic.twitter.com/J92pxxgd2L — niranjan kumar (@niranjan2428) May 12, 2019

There will be a National Science Holiday tomorrow in recognition of Modi cloud radar science invention.#CloudCover #RadarModi #AayegaTohModiHi — Being Sami (@saminuxyz) May 12, 2019

Graphical explanation for the whole Cloud-Plane-Radar fiasco! 🤣#RadarModi pic.twitter.com/2JS57ZkQSG — Vishal Kumar Piscean (@vishal_piscean) May 12, 2019

One unscripted interview/press meet from @narendramodi is all we need.. Would be total fun… 😀 #scientistmodi. #radarmodi — Nataraj (@nataraj_atom) May 12, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App