PM Modi’s radar comment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is topping news headlines for his controversial statement on the Balakot air strike. A brutal criticism is being observed by people on social media regarding it and Twitter is flooded with memes. Opposition grabbed the opportunity to quickly and raised objection over it. Well, not just Congress, even the social media users have made it a new meme material and Twitter is full of these laughable posts.
In a recent interview, Prime Minister Modi was seen talking about the airstrike India conducted in Pakistan back in the month of February. While commenting, he passed a statement that the weather had been bad and he felt that the clouds could help Indian jets escape radar detection. Concluding his statement, he acknowledged that he was not an expert. At last, the only question that arose was whether the operation had to be dismissed or not and he decided to continue with it.
Congress leader Salman Soz criticised the statement on social media and said that on PM Modi’s radar and clouds comment, it seems no one clarified for the PM how radars work. He then said that if it is truly the case, it can be counted as a serious security issue. The mud-slinging did not end here. Congress’s official social media handle also tweeted making fun of the statement. Check it out here!
While the statement has caught fire during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, it hints on affecting polls a little bit. Evidence of same was seen on social media. As the video went viral, people started tweeting making fun of it and even many memes are being shared on Facebook and other social networking sites.
