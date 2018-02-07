Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Rajya Sabha address in the Parliament on Wednesday spoke about various government policies including Swachh Bharat, Make in India, Aadhaar. The PM hit out at the opposition for mocking such schemes and initiatives by the government. Speaking on Triple Talaq Bill, PM Modi said that if the opposition feels so strongly about bringing changes to Triple Talaq Bill, then they should have brought the law yourself when they were in power for so many years.

"I have always said that for the nation's development so far, all the previous govt's have made a contribution," PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

let us have a constructive discussion on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the various states.

Hitting out at the opposition, PM Narendra Modi said, “Look at what all you mocked – Swachh Bharat, Make in India, surgical strikes, Yoga Day. You are free to mock as you please but why are you blocking the bill for OBC Commission? Why are you blocking Triple Talaq Bill. Are you not sensitive to the aspirations of OBCs?.” Putting his view forward on Triple Talaq, PM Modi said, “If you feel so strongly about bringing changes to Triple Talaq Bill, then you should have brought the law yourself when you were in power for so many years.”

Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Rajya Sabha

During Gujarat campaign Sardar Patel was on every Congress poster, I felt glad that after several years we are seeing this day.

Congress keeps saying we brought Aadhaar. Let me remind them about a debate in the Rajya Sabha in 1998 and what LK Advani Ji said. It is in his speech that you will find the genesis of Aadhaar.

You said we are Name Changers and not Game Changers but if you notice our mode of operation and working pattern you will realise we are Aim Changers. We plan our action, set the road-map so that we take the nation on the path to development.

You also want Gandhi’s India and I also want Gandhi’s India. Gandhi had said that now we have got the freedom and so we do not need the Congress.

While insulting the BJP, you have started insulting the nation and while attacking me, you are attacking the Indians.

We are always looking for suggestions, feedback and input on our schemes. After all, we are working for the nation and the poor.

You were speaking about Ayushman Bharat and gave the example of US and Britain, there is a vast difference between them and our society but of course being in power for more than 50 years you get cut off from the ground.