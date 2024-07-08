PM Modi's Russia Visit: Detailed Itinerary For PM Modi's Diplomatic Visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to pay an official visit to Moscow on July 8, in order to upgrade the India-Russian strategic cooperation. The schedule of the visit is intended to incorporate a set of several very vivid activities (events). The main goal of his visit is to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries and improve their relations in the frames of several urgent world issues.
Detailed Itinerary:
July 8th:
11:00 AM (IST): Departure from Delhi Prime Minister Modi will depart from New Delhi, commencing his journey to Moscow.
Private Dinner with President Putin Upon arrival in Moscow, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend a private dinner with President Vladimir Putin.
July 9th:
09:00 – 09:45 AM: Community Address Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community in Moscow.
10:00 AM: Wreath Laying at Tomb of Unknown Soldier In a solemn ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will pay homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring Russia’s fallen heroes.
11:00 AM: Exhibition at Exhibition Centre VDNH Modi will visit the Exhibition Centre VDNH.
12:30 PM: Kremlin Summit The highlight of the visit will be the Kremlin Summit, where Prime Minister Modi will hold comprehensive talks with President Putin. Discussions are expected to encompass strategic cooperation, defense ties, economic partnerships, and regional and global issues of mutual concern.
03:00 PM: Briefing Following the summit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a briefing session, consolidating outcomes and charting the course for future cooperation between India and Russia.