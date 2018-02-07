Hitting out at PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech, Shashi Tharoor termed it as 'farrago of misrepresentations and half-truth'. The Congress leader said that Mr Modi might be a good orator but his speech was not reflective of the facts. He added that the PM was trying to claim credit for things in which he did not even play a role. Earlier, in a 90-minute speech, PM came out all guns blazing on the grand old party.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday launched a counter-attack on prime minister Narendra Modi terming his 90-minute long speech in Lok Sabha as ‘farrago of misrepresentations and half-truth’. Tharoor said that Mr Modi might be a good orator but his speech was not true to the facts. He added that the PM was trying to claim credit for things in which he did not even play a role. “Prime Minister may be a terrific orator, but this speech (in Lok Sabha) was a farrago of misrepresentations and half-truth. I mean to claim credit, for example, lowering the price of solar panels when everyone knows that worldwide solar panel prices have gone down,” Tharoor told media.

Earlier in the day, Mr Modi launched an attack on Congress and blamed the party for several instances in the history. “Congress members wanted Vallabhbhai Patel as the first Prime Minister of the country, but you (Congress) imposed Jawaharlal Nehru. If Vallabhbhai were elected as our first Prime Minister, there would be no Kashmir problem today,” the prime minister said. He added that his govt was committed to the welfare of people. “The middle class in India desires good education facilities, affordable housing, good infrastructure. They want ‘Ease of Living’ which we are committed to providing,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also hit out at PM Modi for his speech and said it was delivered for ‘political’ gains and did not address the real issues concerning the country like lack of jobs, corruption, Rafale deal among others.