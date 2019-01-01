Narendra Modi 2019 interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 1, slammed the Congress and said the first family that ruled India for some 70 years is now on bail for monetary issues in the National Herald case. In his interview to ANI being telecast today, PM said it is a huge thing for a democracy that former rulers are being held accountable for corruption.

PM Modi has been criticised often for not addressing press conferences and this is the third such interview with a single media entity

Narendra Modi 2019 interview: The Prime Minister attacked the Congress first family that ruled India for some 70 years is now on bail for monetary irregularities in the Associated Journals case, popularly known as the National Herald case. In his interview to ANI being telecast today, the PM said it is a huge thing for a democracy that its former rulers are being held accountable for their decades-long corruption. He attacked the people supporting the Congress and in their service for trying to suppress such information. He denied that the BJP was practising vendetta politics in pursuing cases against the Congress leadership. He said it was just the legal process and not any payback. On the BJP’s call for a Congress-mukt Bharat, Prime Minister Modi said he was for eradicating the ills perpetrated by that party and not the party itself. In the interview, the first this year, and said to be 95-minutes-long according to TV channels, he said such people and organisations are pushing other narratives, making a pointed reference to criticism of the government that has come out in several media outlets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Modi wave, that saw the BJP win power in the Centre and in successive state elections, is far from running out of steam and said it will power ahead for 2019. He said the wave is about people’s expectations. He said people expected change and new things from the BJP. The loss in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan was due to anti-incumbency and not because of the Modi wave ending, he said. Telangana and Mizoram saw the BJP being defeated because of local issues and the party didn’t stand a chance, he said.

He attacked the Congress and said it promoted casteism. He said the Congress has been in the mainstream for far too long. The youth want to change and the BJP can deliver it, he said, while taking a strong swipe at the Rahul Gandhi-led party for nepotism and dynasty politics. The country needs to be rid of these ills, Modi said.

Defending demonetisation, he said it was not a sudden instance of a crackdown but people had been given time to declare their black money in voluntary disclosure schemes and pay a penalty but they had not chosen to do so. People with black money thought Modi would let them go as other governments did earlier, he quipped, adding that didn’t happen.

He said former Reserve Bank of India Urjit Patel, who recently resigned, had left for personal reasons and not due to political pressure from the government.

On the proposed Ram temple, he said the government will not be looking at an ordinance unless the legal process is completed. He said the lawyers from the Congress continued to hold back proceedings in the court by creating delays.

The NDA allies have been pushing the government to take out an ordinance for the temple but the government had held its ground amid some differences from its Bihar allies. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case from January 4.

On the surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016, he said the situation with the western neighbour would take time to fix and one strike like post-Uri attack will not bring Islamabad to heel. He said he was enraged after the attack on the army camp in Uri.

