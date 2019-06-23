19 people have died an unnatural death in Barmer left the officials fuming and caught unaware of the possibility of crisis. The officials reached the site of the accident and controlled the situation from worsening further.

A tent collapse has left at least 19 people dead and another 50 injured in the Rani Bhatiyani temple of Jasol village in the Barmer district of Rajasthan. The injured were taken to the nearest hospitals in Balotra and Jodhpur where some of the injured people are in a critical state.

A heavy storm followed by heavy rain are the possible reasons for the collapse of the pandal in the administrator’s eyes. The people were assembled at the pandal to take part in ‘Ram Katha’ organized in the Jasol village.

The accident leaving innocent people dead and injured have attracted condolences from political heavyweights as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot along with former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje have tweeted their griefs on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Chief minister Gehlot has asked the officials to investigate the matter and provide all the needful services to the people who have suffered by this crisis. The former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has urged the BJP cadre in the district to help the people affected by this accident.

Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2019

जसोल,बाड़मेर में राम कथा के दौरान टेंट गिरने से हुए हादसे में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की जान जाने की जानकारी अत्यंत दुखद, दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।ईश्वर से दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करने,शोकाकुल परिजनों को सम्बल देने की प्रार्थना है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 23, 2019

बाड़मेर के जसोल में राम कथा के दौरान तेज आंधी से गिरे पांडाल हादसे में एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों की मौत का समाचार सुन बेहद दुःख हुआ। मैं ईश्वर से दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति तथा शोक संतप्त परिजनों को कष्ट की इस घड़ी में संबल प्रदान करने की कामना करती हूं। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) June 23, 2019

मेरी सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि बाड़मेर हादसे में घायल हुए भाई-बहनों व उनके परिजनों की हरसंभव सहायता करें। साथ ही राज्य सरकार से निवेदन है कि मृतकों व घायलों के परिजनों को शीघ्र आर्थिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराएं। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) June 23, 2019

