Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben over lunch on his 69th birthday today. The prime minister was seen having a thali with mother and also sought blessing from her.

PM Narendra Modi 69th birthday: From sharing thali to seeking blessings, PM spends time with mother Heeraben: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar, on his 69th birthday. After seeking her blessings, the prime minister was seen having lunch with her. PM Modi also visited his neighbors before leaving his mother’s house. Heeraben, 98, stays with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on late Monday evening and spent his night at the Gandhinagar Rajbhavan.

Before meeting his mother, the prime minister visited Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia. Social media platforms have been pouring in with several photos from PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat. Be it spending time with his mother in Gujarat or reviewing several projects in the area, the entire country has witnessed how PM Modi spent his 69th birthday.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. Today is PM Modi’s 69th birthday. pic.twitter.com/dVqy49fjUW — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. Today is PM Modi’s 69th birthday. pic.twitter.com/vT8X46DfdK — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Narmada district and at Sardar Sarovar Dam. After reviewing the Statue of Unity, he also visited the Ekta Nursery, situated in its vicinity. Prime Minister was also seen releasing thousands of butterflies at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Narmada district. pic.twitter.com/KFQZanQzZe — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

PM Modi also inaugurated the Namami Narmade Mahotsav along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He also visited the Sardar Sarovar dam. He further addressed a mega rally in Kevadia. In his address, he said that Kevadia has substantiated the belief that development could only be done while protecting the environment.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sardar Sarovar Dam. pic.twitter.com/aR7hdAakAT — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

