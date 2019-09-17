PM Narendra Modi: To celebrate his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his Varanasi parliamentary constituency to spend some time with specially-abled school children. PM Modi is currently in Gujarat where he is scheduled to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam.

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning arrived in Kevadiya in Narmada district wherefrom he is scheduled to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam. He will also review several projects including the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. PM Modi had unveiled the world’s tallest statue on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel on October 2018.

The BJP had earlier announced to observe the whole week as Seva Sapta from September 14 to 20, 2019 for PM Modi’s birthday. The BJP cadres will also hold exhibitions across the country to showcase the social and developmental work done by the BJP-led government under the leadership of PM Modi. According to reports, PM Modi will be visiting his Varanasi parliamentary constituency to spend some time with specially-abled children.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly. pic.twitter.com/oD7vn6qIK6 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Last year, PM Modi had celebrated his 68th birthday with the school children in Varanasi. He also gave gifts to the kids. The PM had later visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Meanwhile, after the clocked ticked 12 at midnight, a large number of birthday wishes started pouring in. From common people to PM Modi’s fans to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, thousands extended their warm wishes.

While wishing PM Modi on his birth anniversary, Shah said that the PM is a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership, and tireless hard work. He said that a new India emerging under PM Modi’s leadership has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and reliable nation. Shah also said the country’s premier has made everyone proud by finding solutions to the problems that have been going for decades.

दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, निर्णायक नेतृत्व और अथक परिश्रम के प्रतीक देश के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपके नेतृत्व में उभरते नये भारत ने विश्व में एक मजबूत, सुरक्षित और विश्वसनीय राष्ट्र के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019

In her birthday wish, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she was inspired by the untiring efforts of PM Modi to serve the nation. She said that the PM’s dedication, eye for detail and perseverance to make India realize its true potential are the hallmark of his leadership.

On your birthday @PMOIndia @narendramodi my prayers for your long & healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation.Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2019

