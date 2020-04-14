PM Narendra Modi has suggested 7 mantras to fight coronavirus during lockdown 2.0. The lockdown in India has been extended from April 15 to May 3, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod, in his address to the nation today, highlighted 7 mantras that one must follow during lockdown to combat novel coronavirus-COVID-19. The 7-point guideline issued by PM Modi mentioned several steps that every citizen must undertake, in order to protect their family, their loved ones, their well-being, the distressed and demarginalised as well as those fighting the battle against coronavirus at the forefront.

Take a look at PM Modi’s 7 mantras:

First. Individuals must take extra care of the elderly at home, especially those with chronic disease. The extra precaution and care will help us safeguard them from catching on the virus.

Second. Everyone should follow the lockdown seriously and maintain social distancing. Make use of homemade facemasks while stepping out of the house, in case of emergency.

Third. Boost your immunity by following the instructions issues by AYUSH ministry. These include consuming warm water and kadha among many other things.

Fourth. Download Aarogya Setu Mobile App. Urge everyone to download the mobile application as well to track and counter the spread of coronavirus.

Fifth. Extend help to the needy. Take responsibility of as many poor families as you can and fulfill their food requirements.

Sixth. Do not fire your employees in the time of crisis. Treat them with empathy.

Seventh. Treat Corona Warriors with utmost respect- Doctors, Nurses, Police Force and others.

Stressing on the need to extend lockdown in India, PM Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown has been extended till May 3. He further stressed that a review of every town, police station, district and state will be conducted by April 20 to access the implementation of lockdown and its effect on coronavirus containment. The areas, which show improvement, will be allowed some ease from lockdown restrictions. A detailed guideline regarding the same will be issued by the government of India tomorrow.

