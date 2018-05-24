Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted the fitness challenge of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Promoting the fitness campaign ‘Hum Fit toh India Fit’ Virat Kohli had challenged PM Modi on Wednesday with an exercise video. In reply, PM tweeted, 'Challenge accepted Virat! I will be sharing my own fitness challenge video soon.' Along Prime Minister, RCB captain also challenged CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat’s core work out video was reply to Union Minister Rajyvardhan Singh Rathore’s fitness challenge, which he passed it to PM Narendra Modi, Yellow army skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood actor and his wife Anushka Sharma.

The fitness series ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ was started by Olympic medalist and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, when he posted his video on Twitter doing push-ups and tagged run machine Virat Kohli, Badminton star Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan.

On Monday, Virat Kohli posted his video doing 20 spider planks. Before Virat, actor Hrithik Roshan had replied to Rajyavardhan Rathor with a video, in which he is riding a bicycle. Along the video Hrithik said this is how he commutes to work.

“This initiative makes me so proud! Bravo. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office every day. Sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!” tweeted Hrithik Roshan.

Indian Tennis seed Sania Mirza praised the fitness challenge and captioned it as the coolest example. “When was the last time we saw a Minister do this??? Coolest leading by example .. congratulations on this #FitnessChallenge Sir.. here’s to a brighter and healthier India,” tweeted Sania Mirza.

