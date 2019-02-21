PM Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Seoul, South Korea: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 2-days visit to Seoul, South Korea and today he addressed the Indian diaspora in Seoul. PM Modi, in his speech, called terrorism and climate change as the biggest challenges for mankind today.

PM Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Seoul, South Korea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Indian diaspora in Seoul, South Korea. PM Modi, in his speech, called terrorism and climate change as the biggest challenges for mankind today. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said that Gandhi Ji’s teachings and values can help the world to find answers to such problems. This is Prime Minister’s second visit to South Korea’s Seoul. Prime Minister, in his speech, said that on Friday he would be awarded the Seoul Peace Prize. This prize is not his, he would only be receiving it on behalf of 130 crore Indians and 3 crore Indians living abroad. The prize recognises the hard work of all Indians working across the globe.

On his 2-day visit to South Korea, Prime Minister would try to strengthen the relationships with Korea. He also unveiled a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at Seoul’s Yonsei University. Prime Minister said that the relations between India and Korea are not new. In ancient times, princess Suriratna had travelled thousands of miles to reach India. Both the countries have been working together in the fields of Science and Technology and the aim is to be in the top 3 countries in the next 15 years.

