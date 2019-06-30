After being elected prime minister in his 2nd term post-2019 elections, PM Modi addressed the nation on Sunday with his monthly radio address of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally returned with his radio program of Mann Ki Baat post-2019 elections. This time in the theme of his address, he specifically focussed on water crisis with which the country is currently grappling. He made requests to people to work together in the direction of water conservation.

He appealed to citizens to create awareness on water shortage, practice traditional methods of water storage and share details about people and organizations working on water conservation. These were the 3 requests which the Prime Minister made to all the citizens and asked them to work collectively in the direction of water conservation.

Talking about the new ministry which has been set up in his 2nd term, The Jal Shakti Ministry, PM Modi asked countrymen to share their ideas and motivation regarding water conservation by using the hashtag #JanShakti4JalShakti. He urged people to be a part of this campaign so that we can together deal with this acute water shortage crisis. He also asked for suggestions for the newly constructed ministry, which people can share online by tweeting with the above hashtag.

Recently, we have seen Tamil Nadu dealing with the acute water crisis and how people have suffered due to it. In fact, several cities, metros, and villages of India are facing severe water crisis with a drought-like situation in several districts.

