Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Addressing a mega election rally in Maharashtra’s Akola, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked some political parties who had said that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra. Reminding the political parties that Jammu and Kashmir and its people are also sons and daughters of Maa Bharti, the prime minister said the political parties openly said that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra Assembly elections to score political brownie points.

Without taking the name of Congress or NCP, Modi questioned how did some culprits manage to flee the country and settle in foreign countries after carrying out anti-national activities in the country. Modi said the then governments became mute spectators when regular incidents of terrorism and violence were taking place in Maharashtra. The prime minister’s statement came minutes after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that terrorism got revived after the BJP came to power at the Centre and failed to handle the situation. The BJP had no clue about the Jammu and Kashmir politics except the sloganeering while terrorism was on the rise because of the mishandling of affairs by the ruling BJP government.

Modi on Wednesday said it is the sacraments of Veer Savarkar that inspired the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to put nationalism at the core of nation-building (Yeh Veer Savarkar ke hi sanskar hain jo rashtrawad ko humnein rashtra nirman ke mool mein rakha hai).

Yesterday, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP created a stir after it promised Bharat Ratna to Hindutva ideologue Savarkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule in the election manifesto. Opposing the proposal tooth and nail, the Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said anything is possible in a country where Mahatma Gandhi is being made to commit suicide in examinations. Apart from suggesting Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, the BJP promised one crore Jobs by 2024, $1 Trillion Economy by 2024, housing for all by 2022 and a drought-free Maharashtra by 2024.

